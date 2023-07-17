Salman Khan bids goodbye to Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed a surprising twist last weekend when its long-time host, Salman Khan, was noticeably absent from the hosting duties. The actor’s absence from the show was due to his prior work commitments, leading to Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh taking over the hosting responsibilities for the Weekend Ka Vaar.

And now speculations are circulating that Salman Khan may have bid farewell not only to Bigg Boss OTT 2 but also to the upcoming Bigg Boss 17. While the reasons are unknown, it is being said that he may never return to the controversial reality show leaving fans upset.

Shockingg!!! I think Elvish or ciggrate incident mightbbe the reason. Elvish has openly roasted bigg boss and Salman Khan also Salman can't bash Elvish bcz if he does he will get backlash ..

Salman backs out..#SalmanKhan #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/QwQX3WcOJ3 — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) July 17, 2023

However, fans of Bigg Boss can breathe a sigh of relief as recent rumors suggesting Salman Khan’s departure from the show have been debunked. Contrary to the speculations, it has been confirmed by reliable sources, including The Khabri, that Bhaijaan is, indeed, still the host and will continue to entertain the audience with his charismatic presence.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended for two more weeks and the finale is likely to take place in August. Bigg Boss 17 will begin soon after season 2 of OTT concludes.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.