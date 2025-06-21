Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. He’s not just loved for his films but also for his strong personality, stylish looks, and luxury lifestyle. From expensive watches and designer clothes to top-end cars, Salman lives life in full style. Now, he’s added another stunning car to his garage — the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

Salman Khan’s new car

Recently, Salman was seen sitting in the front passenger seat of this luxury SUV. The video was shared by Car Crazy India on Instagram and quickly went viral. Fans noticed a 2024 registration sticker on the windshield, which means this is a newly registered car. The SUV’s bold look and powerful presence match Salman’s personality perfectly.

The base price of the GLS 600 is around Rs. 3.39 crore. If it’s bulletproof, the price could go above Rs. 5 crore.

Reports suggest that the SUV might be bulletproof, which makes sense considering the actor has received threats in the past. Some viewers even pointed out the thick glass edges as a sign of added protection..

Salman Khan’s Car Collection 2025

Range Rover SC LWB 3.0

Toyota Land Cruiser LC200

Mercedes-Benz GL

Audi RS7

Bulletproof Nissan Patrol

Audi A8L

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

On the professional front, Reportedly, the film is inspired by the Galwan chapter of the book India’s Most Fearless 3, authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Salman Khan will be seen portraying the role of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in 2020.