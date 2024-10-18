Salman Khan buys one more Bulletproof car from Dubai: Report

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has taken extra steps to protect himself after receiving multiple threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following the recent murder of his close friend, NCP MLA Baba Siddique, Salman has increased his security. He has now reportedly imported a second bulletproof vehicle from Dubai to further ensure his safety.

Salman’s New Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV

Salman’s latest addition to his security is the Nissan Patrol SUV, a high-end vehicle known for its strong safety features. Priced at around Rs 2 crore, this SUV is not available in India, so Salman had to reportedly bring it from Dubai. The vehicle comes with thick bulletproof glass, bomb alert sensors, and dark shades to hide the driver and passengers.

Why Salman Increased His Security

Salman Khan has been on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang since he was involved in a blackbuck hunting case. The blackbuck is a sacred animal to the Bishnoi community, and the gang has been targeting Salman ever since. Recently, they threatened him again, demanding Rs 5 crore for his safety. They warned that if he doesn’t pay, he could face a fate worse than Baba Siddique.

After these threats, Salman decided to increase his security, which includes adding bulletproof cars. This latest Nissan Patrol SUV is his second bulletproof vehicle. His first one was also imported from Dubai last year.