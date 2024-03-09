‘Salman Khan eats like a pig…,’ says Vindu Dara Singh

Mumbai: Salman Khan, widely known as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, enjoys strong friendships within the industry, especially with those who have worked alongside him. Everyone associated with him has something or some anecdote to share about him.

In a recent interview, actor Vindu Dara Singh, who is also a close friend of Salman Khan, shared insights into their enduring bond. Vindu also shed light on Bhaijaan’s lifestyle, highlighting his dedication to fitness.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan in his latest YouTube video, Vindu Dara Sing said, “Salman used to mention that he began exercising more after seeing my physique and my response was always that he was overdoing it. He approaches food too in a similar manner. He eats like a pig and exercises like a dog. He is a deadly guy.”

He further added, “Seeing the quantity of food he consumes, if we ask, ‘Bhai, where does all that food go?’ he always replies that he will burn it off. And indeed, during his evening workouts, he does just that.”

Vindu expressed admiration for Salman’s generosity, revealing that Salman, even today, operates on the pocket money his father gives to his helper. Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, would provide him with daily funds. Salman, known for his philanthropy, would then donate the entire sum, whether it be Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh, to the poor.

Vindu concluded the interview by praising Salman as a “wonderful and helpful guy” and emphasized that the blessings from Salman’s charitable acts continue to accompany him.

Despite his stature in the film industry, Bhaijaan’s simple and giving lifestyle remains a notable aspect of his persona.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in The Bull and Tiger Vs Pathaan. His last movie was Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif.