Salman Khan finally says Qubool hai to Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’?

Mumbai: Salman Khan has been in quite a rut after his last few films have been astronomical flops. It seems like the debacle with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has opened the actor’s eyes.

Earlier, we reported how the actor has been walking on eggshells and reading scripts where he can see some theatrical value and not just masala cinema. He also rejected the script of Dabangg 4 because he felt it lacked something.

According to a report by Koimoi, Salman who is known as “Bhaijaan” for his golden heart, and his commitment to his friends and family has decided to not do films out of friendliness or overburden the cast with strugglers who seek his favors.

A very close friend of the star said that Salman is still in search of the right script, “And by right, I don’t mean action-packed or drama-driven. It has to be something Salman hasn’t done before, preferably something that is relevant and yet personal,” states the friend.

The close friend further added, “No more home productions with his brothers as a director or carpeting a film with favor-seeking strugglers, as he did in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

The close pal also made a huge revelation, he said “Salman has reached out to Bhansali. Inshallah was a brilliant love story, very fresh and audacious. It is something Salman would like to try at this point in his career.”

This means the Jai Ho actor might work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. The duo last worked together on the hit film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya.

Inshallah was supposed to star actress Alia Bhatt, but the film officially got shelved because of the creative differences between Khan and Bhansali. Bhatt later worked with Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawad.

While promoting Gangubai, the director called Salman a “very dear friend” he further added, “We all change as people. So he has changed, in his mind I have changed.” The director also said that they are on “good terms” and have “spoken in between also”

The director commented in the end, “My utmost regard and respect for the person who did Khamoshi for me, who did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for me, and who stood by me during Sawariyaa. He has been an important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court for him to decide if he wants to work with me.”

So it seems like if Salman Khan wants to change the trajectory of his career right now, he needs to start sorting out his priorities and prove that he can be a director’s actor as well.