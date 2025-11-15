Salman Khan finishes cameo shoot for Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji

Bollywood star Salman Khan has completed shooting for his special appearance in Raja Shivaji, the upcoming historical drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The actor filmed his portions over two days at a suburban studio, where he reportedly played the role of the Maratha warrior Jeeva Mahala a loyal and brave aide of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Jeeva Mahala is remembered for his courage during the 1659 Battle of Pratapgarh, where he protected Shivaji Maharaj during the crucial encounter with Afzal Khan. Salman’s cameo includes a few intense close-up scenes, with the film’s action designed by well-known choreographer Parvez Shaikh.

Raja Shivaji brings together an impressive cast. Along with Riteish Deshmukh in a key role, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan, adding more star power to this period project. The film aims to present important moments from Maratha history with grand visuals and strong performances.

While Salman is seen in only a brief role in this film, fans are excited to watch him portray a historic figure known for loyalty and bravery. The actor is also working on Battle of Galwan, a war drama inspired by the 2020 India–China clash in the Galwan Valley. He plays an Indian Army officer in that project, which has been shot across locations in Leh, Ladakh, and Mumbai.

With growing anticipation and a powerful cast, Raja Shivaji is shaping up to be one of the most awaited historical films of the year.