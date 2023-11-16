Salman Khan flaunts new diamond-studded Rolex watch worth Rs...

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan is known for his extravagant lifestyle, from his luxurious cars, and sprawling farmhouse to the staggering moolah he earns from the movies. He is known for his love for the finer things in life including high-end watches, his latest video proves the fact.

In a recent appearance at sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Diwali bash in Mumbai, Salman Khan opted for a casual yet stylish black shirt and trousers ensemble, ditching the traditional festive look. However, what truly stole the show was his choice of wristwear – a diamond-studded watch that has set social media abuzz.

Like many other celebrities, Salman Khan has an affinity for luxury watches, and his latest video is a testament to his expensive taste. The actor’s timepiece, identified as the Rolex Sky-Dweller Meteorite watch, has become the talk of the town. According to The Indian Horology’s Instagram page, the watch is worth Rs 2.9 crore! Check out the video below for more details about the luxurious watch.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif in the female lead role. The movie has already earned over Rs 100 crore in just a couple of days and is doing quite well at the box office. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma.