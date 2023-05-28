Salman Khan gets marriage proposal, here’s his reply

Abu Dhabi: When it comes to his marriage, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has long been the subject of speculation and sarcasm. Despite making it clear that he has no intention of marrying, discussions about his marital status continue, often becoming the source of numerous jokes. During a recent red carpet event, however, an unexpected and amusing proposal took place, leaving everyone amused.

As the cameras flashed and the event unfolded, a female journalist boldly proposed marriage to Salman Khan. She claimed that she fell in love with the actor the moment she laid eyes on him. To everyone’s surprise, Salman responded with a playful, “Are you talking about Shah Rukh Khan?” The journalist quickly corrected him, confirming that she was indeed referring to Salman Khan, saying, “I am talking about Salman Khan.”

The journalist asked, “Will you marry me?” with a mischievous smile. “My days of getting married are over,” Salman Khan, known for his quick wit, replied. “You should’ve met me 20 years ago.” His response made the audience laugh and showed his ability to handle such situations with grace and dignity.

Unsurprisingly, this incident sparked a frenzy on the internet, with Alena Khalifeh, a journalist, taking centre stage. Her beauty, talent, and audacity in proposing to Salman Khan made her famous. As one of millions of female fans smitten by Salman’s charisma, her proposal struck a chord with many who have long admired the actor.

Aside from the lighthearted banter, Salman Khan has used his celebrity to support other actors, including Prabhas and other singles in the industry, who are under pressure to marry.

While Salman Khan’s marriage is still a hot topic, his ability to navigate such situations with wit and charm continues to enchant both his fans and the media. Salman’s presence in the industry remains undeniable, whether it’s through his on-screen performances or his off-screen persona, making him a force to be reckoned with.