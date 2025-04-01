Salman Khan greets Eid crowd from safe balcony in Mumbai

Mumbai: Like every Eid, hundreds of fans gathered outside Salman Khan’s home, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. They came to see their favorite actor, and Salman didn’t disappoint them. He came to the balcony and waved to everyone.

Strong Security at His House

Salman now stands behind bulletproof glass in his balcony. This is because of death threats he received. In April 2024, some men even fired shots at his home. After that, security around his house was made very strong.

Salman wore a white pathaani kurta and looked happy and calm. He shared a video on Instagram showing the huge crowd outside. He wrote, “Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak!”

Salman with Niece Ayat and Nephew Ahil

This year was extra special because Salman’s little niece Ayat and nephew Ahil were with him. Ayat stood beside him, and Salman encouraged her to wave to the fans. The fans loved seeing this cute moment. Videos of them went viral on social media.

Along with the Eid greetings, Salman also gave his fans a gift – his new movie Sikandar. It released on March 30. While the movie got mixed reviews, it earned 26 crore rupees in India and 54 crore worldwide on the first day.

Salman Khan kept his Eid promise to fans. He waved from his balcony with Ayat and Ahil, thanked everyone, and made the day special—even with all the security around him.