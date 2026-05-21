Salman Khan hears media’s side after hospital controversy

Mumbai: Looks like Salman Khan and the paparazzi have finally talked it out. After the actor lashed out at photographers over the hospital incident, Salman was spotted again today, and this time the mood was not as heated. In a new video doing rounds online, the actor can be seen surrounded by people as the paps try to explain their side of the story.

The photographers were heard telling Salman that they were not laughing at him during the hospital incident and that the whole thing was a misunderstanding. Salman, who had earlier looked visibly angry, heard them out and simply responded, “Haan haan theek hai.”

Paps apologise to Salman

The video then shows the paparazzi apologising to him and calling out, “Sorry bhai,” while asking for forgiveness. Salman did not stretch the matter further and appeared to move on after hearing their explanation.

This comes after Salman had strongly called out the media on Instagram for allegedly enjoying his pain outside a hospital. His posts had sparked a major discussion online, with many fans saying celebrities also deserve basic privacy, especially around medical spaces.

For now, the matter seems to have cooled down. Salman made his point, the paps explained their side, and the actor ended it with a simple “theek hai” instead of turning it into a bigger fight.