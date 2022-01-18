‘Salman Khan is my big brother’, says KRK; gets brutally trolled

Mumbai: It seems like the self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan has decided to end his tussle with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In his latest tweet, KRK called Salman his ‘big brother’ and even urged media houses not to connect each of his tweets with the actor. He also mentioned that there seems to be a ‘little misunderstanding’ between the two.

Taking to Twitter recently, KRK wrote, “I request to media to not connect my every Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them.”

For the unversed, KRK faced legal heat in 2021 when Salman Khan slapped him with a defamation suit. While the self-proclaimed critic claimed that Salman sued him for his review of Radhe, Khan’s spokesperson on the other hand said that the case was filed for his claims about the actor and his NGO.

Soon after KRK tweeted in a softer tone against Salman, netizens started trolling him brutally asking the self-critic if he is scared of the superstar. “Kya hua Bhai kahi Salman Khan Dubai to nahi pahuch Gaye,” wrote one. “Kya hua krk bhai upr se phone aya kya?” wrote another.

Big brother? Haha. Looks like things are getting tight in KRK’s life 🤣🤣 — Younus 🇵🇸 (@younsaaa) January 16, 2022

Hehe 😅 maza agya apko Krk phone Aaya aami ki pas chup jao 🥳😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FKuPjt1cBn — Dr ALii (@DrALiiSherRahoo) January 16, 2022

Kya hua Bhai kahi Salman Khan Dubai to nahi pahuch Gaye 😜😜 — Najim Ali (@NajimAl05643735) January 16, 2022

Kya hua krk bhai upr se phone aya kya? — 🇮🇳Proudhindu (@indian39987) January 16, 2022

Over the years, KRK has called out several actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rani Mukerjee, Disha Patani, among others, over various issues. He mainly targeted them for their flop movies.