Salman Khan is NOT working with Atlee, here’s big statement

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a massive fan following that eagerly awaits news of his upcoming projects. Recently, the rumor has been buzzing with speculation about a potential collaboration between Salman and director Atlee.

Atlee, the talented filmmaker from the South Indian film industry, made his Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan in 2023, making him one of the most demanding directors in India. Fans were thrilled at the anticipation of Salman teaming up with Atlee for a new project.

Salman Khan – Atlee Rumors

The buzz was that Salman Khan and Atlee had met to discuss a mega collaboration. Speculation was widespread that the duo was planning to work together on a film. Fans speculated about the genre, storyline, and whether it would feature Salman in his iconic Chulbul Pandey avatar.

Salman Khan (Instagram)

Arbaaz Khan’s Reveals Truth

In a recent interview with Mid Day, Arbaaz talked about the rumors. He clarified “It’s just a rumor that Salman, Atlee, and I have met. I’ve never met Atlee in my life. I’ve never seen him, forget meeting him. Until you hear from the horse’s mouth, you shouldn’t believe (the rumors) too much.”

Dabangg 4 Confirmed

Still from Daangg 3 movie.

Arbaaz Khan also confirmed that Dabangg 4 is indeed in the works. Fans can rejoice as Salman is eager to reprise his role as the beloved inspector Chulbul Pandey. However, Arbaaz hinted that the project would kick off when the timing is right. Both Salman and Arbaaz are currently occupied with their individual commitments.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movies

Apart from Dabangg 4, Salman Khan has other exciting projects lined up. His collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’ promises to be a blockbuster. Additionally, Salman recently announced a film with Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by AR Murugadoss, slated for Eid 2025.