Salman Khan is ‘ready to work with Pakistani actors’, fans react

Mumbai: It is always exciting to witness Indian and Pakistani artists coming together for a project. Just imagine Bollywood’s biggest superstar, Salman Khan, sharing screen space with a leading Pakistani diva much like how Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan created magic on-screen. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it? Well, it seems like Bhaijaan himself is open to the idea, and his latest statement regarding Pakistani artists has only intensified the buzz.

What Did Salman Khan Say?

Salman Khan has once again expressed his willingness to collaborate with Pakistani artists, provided the Indian government grants them the necessary permissions to work in the country.

During a recent press conference for his film Sikandar, Salman addressed the long-standing restrictions imposed in 2016, which have prevented cross-border artistic collaborations.

“Take the permission from here, and I am ready to work with them,” the Dabangg star said during a media interaction in Mumbai, as reported by Filmfare. He further added, “Or get them a visa and take permission from the government here.”

Fans react.

The Ban on Pakistani Artists

The ban on Pakistani artists working in India was imposed after the 2016 Uri attack, following rising tensions between the two nations. Since then, Bollywood and Lollywood collaborations have remained on hold, despite strong fan demand. And finally, in 2023, the ban on Pakistani artists was lifted.

Fawad Khan has also returned to Bollywood in a romantic comedy titled ‘Abir Gulaabi’ alongside Vaani Kapoor. Hania Aamir is also doing a film with Diljit Dosanjh.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is making headlines for his latest release Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-packed entertainer hit cinemas on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid. Though Sikandar has had an average box office run so far, it wrapped up its opening weekend on a modest note.

Could Salman’s latest statement pave the way for a new era of Indo-Pak collaborations in Bollywood? Only time will tell!