Hyderabad: Salman Khan is not in the mood to play nice, and his latest Instagram posts make that very clear.

A video of the actor outside a hospital has gone viral, where he was seen getting angry at paparazzi after they reportedly followed him and shouted for his attention while he was leaving the premises. The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans divided between concern for Salman and criticism of photographers chasing celebrities even around hospitals. Reports say the incident happened outside Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.

Salman drops selfies, lashes out at the media

Soon after the video went viral, Salman posted a series of selfies on Instagram and did not hold back. In one post, he wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter.”

In another post, he added, “But if they wanna make money from my loss…. keep quit don’t enjoy.bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh .pic imp ha ya life.”

His anger did not stop there. Salman further wrote, “Aise main sau jala doonga.Bhai ok bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath.Buss try kar lena … Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga ?”

The strongest warning came in his final selfie caption, where he said, “Saat saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahi bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa.”

The posts immediately got fans talking, with many saying Salman was right to call out the lack of sensitivity around hospitals, while others were busy decoding his captions.

Did Maatrubhumi frustration also spill out?

What made the posts even more talked about was Salman suddenly bringing up Maatrubhumi in the middle of his anger. His line, “matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh .pic imp ha ya life,” has now sparked chatter about whether the actor was also frustrated over the film’s ongoing noise.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The title change had already made headlines, and reports later claimed that the film went through major changes after concerns linked to the India-China backdrop and Ministry of Defence approvals. Some reports said portions were reworked and the China reference may be avoided, while India Today reported that the film was never meant to glorify war and was always planned with a peace-driven tone.

However, Salman has not directly said that his anger was aimed at the government or the film’s reported changes. What is clear is that he used the moment to send one message loud and clear: cameras, clicks and films can wait, but a hospital is not the place to turn someone’s pain into content.