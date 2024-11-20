Salman Khan makes a public appearance to vote amid death threats

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped out on November 20 to cast his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The actor, who has been receiving death threats, arrived at the Mount Mary School polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai, under heavy security.

Salman Khan’s Simple Look

Videos of Salman arriving at the polling station quickly went viral. He kept it casual, wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans, a black cap, and sunglasses. Despite the tight security, Salman greeted fans with waves and flying kisses, spreading cheer among the crowd.

Security Worries for Salman

Salman’s appearance comes amidst serious security concerns. Over the past few months, the actor has faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The latest message demanded an apology of Rs. 5 crore, warning of severe consequences. This has led to Salman receiving Y+ category security from the Mumbai Police.

Salman’s family also came out to vote. His father, Salim Khan, was seen with his mother, Salma Khan, earlier in the day. Salman’s siblings, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma, were also spotted at the polling station.

Bollywood Votes Together

Salman wasn’t the only celebrity voting. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani also cast their votes, inspiring fans to participate.