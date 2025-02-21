Salman Khan meets UFC legend Khabib in Dubai, photo goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood stars always break the internet when they meet global icons. Fans love seeing their favorite celebs with international stars, and this time, it’s Salman Khan who grabbed all the attention. The Indian superstar recently met UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, and their photos are going viral.

Two Legends, One Epic Frame

Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera, shared a picture of the two stars on Instagram with the caption, “Two legends, one frame!” Fans couldn’t stop talking about it. Both Salman and Khabib looked super happy, and the photo instantly became a hit.

MMA fans were especially thrilled. Khabib, known for his undefeated UFC record, became a global superstar after his epic fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Many fans even joked about Salman’s role in the movie Sultan, where he played an MMA fighter.

Khabib’s Bollywood Connection: A Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan

Did you know Khabib loves Bollywood movies? In a recent interview, he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is his favorite Bollywood actor. Since retiring from the UFC, Khabib spends his free time coaching and watching Bollywood films.

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

On the work front, Salman will be back on screen this Eid with his action movie Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He’s also rumored to be working on a Hollywood project filmed in Saudi Arabia.