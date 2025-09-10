Salman Khan missing, weekend ka vaar brings mystery hosts

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 is running high on anticipation, with heated discussions, shifting friendships, and intense nominations keeping fans glued to their screens. Contestants are divided into groups, and constant clashes have made the house more dramatic than ever. From unexpected fights to surprising task outcomes, the season continues to serve nonstop entertainment.

Salman Khan Takes a Break

Superstar Salman Khan has been the face of Bigg Boss for many years, anchoring the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with his unique style. However, this weekend he will not be on the sets as he is busy shooting his upcoming film Battle of Galwan in Ladakh.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Step In

In Salman’s absence, the weekend special episodes will be hosted by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The duo is expected to bring fun, wit, and energy to the show, making sure viewers do not miss the excitement.

Many fans may not know that Arshad Warsi was the first-ever host of Bigg Boss back in 2006. He set the tone for the show with his humor and warmth, helping Indian audiences connect with the new reality format. His work earned him the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Anchor, Game/Quiz Show.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

This season’s lineup includes a mix of talented and popular personalities, featuring Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Shehbaz Badesha, Zeeshan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari and Farrhana Bhatt. Shilpa’s commentary and engagement with the show provide fans with a celebrity perspective while highlighting notable moments in the Bigg Boss house.