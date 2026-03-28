Hyderabad: South star Nayanthara is all set to expand her Bollywood journey with a massive new project. After her successful debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, she is now reportedly pairing up with Salman Khan for the first time.

This exciting collaboration has already created strong buzz among fans and industry insiders.

The film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who is known for delivering emotional and commercial hits in Telugu cinema. This project is expected to mark his Bollywood directorial debut.

Renowned producer Dil Raju will bankroll the film under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations. With both Paidipally and Raju involved, expectations are high for a grand cinematic experience.

Shooting timeline and release plan

As per reports, the film is likely to go on floors in April 2026. The makers are planning to complete the shoot within the same year.

The movie is being prepared as a big pan-India entertainer and is expected to release during Eid 2027. This festive release window has often worked well for Salman Khan films.

Star-studded cast and growing buzz

While Nayanthara is said to have signed the film, the rest of the cast is still being finalised. There are also reports that Anil Kapoor may play a key role, adding more strength to the project.

This will be the first time Salman Khan and Nayanthara share screen space, which has increased curiosity among fans. Their fresh pairing is expected to bring strong chemistry and wide appeal.

A major step in Nayanthara’s Bollywood journey

Nayanthara is currently in one of the best phases of her career, with successful films across industries. After impressing audiences in Hindi cinema with Jawan, this project further strengthens her position as a pan-India star.

With a powerful combination of Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Vamshi Paidipally, and Dil Raju, the film is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2027. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement and title reveal.