Sikandar' which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations

Published: 16th June 2024 4:43 pm IST
Salman Khan poses with Sajid Khan in new pic before kicking off 'Sikandar' shoot
Salman Khan and Sajid Khan

Mumbai: As Salman Khan gears up to begin filming his upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’, a new picture of the superstar alongside music director Sajid Khan has surfaced on social media ahead of the shoot.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Sajid shared a picture with ‘Bhaijaan’. In the picture, Salman is seen wearing a beige t-shirt and a silver chain, with a beard and a slight smile.

He captioned the post that read, “Time spent with my brother is the best time @salmankhan enjoyed after a long time at Panvel farmhouse. god bless u bhai #friendship #star.”

Soon after the picture was shared, fans chimed into the comment section.

One user wrote, “Lovely Picc Bhaijaan.” Another user commented, “Sajid sir n Salman sir lots of respect n love.” 

“Thanks for sharing the pic! We are missing him badly.. still a year to see him on the big screen,” penned a third user.

‘Sikandar’ which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations ‘Kick’, ‘Judwaa’, and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Aditya Chopra’s ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan.’

