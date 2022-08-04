Salman Khan refused to buy ‘Mannat’ in 1990’s, know why

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan’s luxurious bungalow ‘Mannat’ is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and exemplary celebrity homes of B-town. Fans from all around gather in larger numbers almost everyday to click pictures outside the residence and wait to catch a glimpse of the actor.

But, do you know it was not SRK but Salman Khan, who was first offered to buy the lavish bungalow? Yes, you read it right! In conversation with Bollywood Hungama in 2019, Salman Khan had revealed that Mannat was first offered to him, but he refused to purchase the luxury house as his father, Salim Khan did not approve.

Salman Khan said, “That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come me first, when I had just started off. My dad (film producer and script writer Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house). I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house).” Watch the video below.

It was in 1997 when Shah Rukh Khan had his heart on ‘Villa Vienna’, the original name of his palatial abode, Mannat. After a long struggle and wait, King Khan finally bought his dream in 2001. Located in Mumbai‘s Bandstand neighbourhood, SRK’s swanky sea-facing bungalow is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Bhaijaan and No Entry sequel. SRK, on the other hand, has Dunki, Pathaan and Jawaan.