Salman Khan removed, THIS Khan joins Bhansali’s Inshallah

Mumbai: Rumours and speculations about the much-anticipated film ‘Inshallah’ have been circulating in Bollywood. Originally, the film was supposed to reunite the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam duo of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali but when Bhaijaan dropped out due to creative differences, it appeared that the project was shelved. In a surprise turn of events, it is being said that Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’ is very much on but with a new lead actor.

According to recent reports, ‘Inshallah’ is back on track, and this time it may star the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The news went viral among SRK fans, with many taking to social media to express their joy at the possibility of seeing their favourite actor in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

According to sources, Bhansali was able to convince Shah Rukh Khan to join the project. While neither the director nor the actor has confirmed anything, SRK fans are already anticipating a blockbuster collaboration between the two. If the rumours are true, ‘Inshallah’ will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan’s second collaboration. The film is also expected to star Alia Bhatt as the female lead, who previously collaborated with Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Interestingly, Alia previously revealed in an interview that Bhansali had promised her four films after he completed three projects with Deepika Padukone. With Inshallah back on track, Alia’s dream of working with Bhansali again appears to be coming true sooner than she expected.

The news of Inshallah’s revival with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead has created a frenzy in the Bollywood world, and fans can’t wait to see what Bhansali has in store for them.