Salman Khan removes Arshad Warsi from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Mumbai: The Fahad Samji’s directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of the highly-anticipated upcoming movies of Bollywood. Starring superstar Salman Khan in the lead role, the movie is making a lot of buzz ever since it has been announced.

Recently, it was reported that Salman had replaced Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade in his next with Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. However, latest update in Bollywood Life and News 18 suggest that nothing as such has happened and all those reports are false. Arshad and Shreyas were not never approached for the film.

Speaking to News 18, a source said, “Aayush and Zaheer have always been a part of the film and have not replaced anyone. The superstar who launched Zaheer with Notebook (2019) and brother-in-law Aayush with Loveratri (2018) had recommended their name when the film was announced and the production house had agreed to it.”

Arshad Warsi too quashed all the rumours. “Your information is wrong, I was never asked to do Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the first place,” he told Bollywood Life.

Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was supposed to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. However, now the production operations are likely to be handled by Salman’s company as Sajid has stepped down from the project due to professional differences.