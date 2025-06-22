Salman Khan reveals health struggles on Kapil Sharma Show

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved superstar Salman Khan kicked off the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show with his signature charm and swag. But while fans expected an episode full of laughter and light-hearted jokes, the mood took a heartfelt turn when the actor candidly opened up about his health and personal life.

Living with Pain, Still Showing Up

In a surprisingly honest moment, Salman shared that he has been silently battling multiple serious health conditions. From a brain aneurysm and trigeminal neuralgia to an AV malformation, the actor revealed that he continues to work through all of it—even after fracturing his ribs during action sequences.

“Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain. (I’m out here breaking my bones every day – ribs are fractured, I’m working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there’s an aneurysm in the brain, yet I’m still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I’m carrying on,” he said.

Trolling on social media is easy without being aware of real life situations & problems faced by the Man. 🙂



May Almighty bless him ✨#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Nq1SB33bi8 — ⚡ (@BeingHassan18) June 21, 2025

Continuing to explain, he said, “All of this is going on in my life. Aur jahan unka mood satka, woh aadha humara leke chala gaya. Ye younger age mein hota toh theek tha, phirse kama lete. Ab wapis se (And the moment their mood soured, they would take away half of what I had. Had this happened when I was younger, it would’ve been fine – I could’ve earned it all back. But now, starting over again).”

Why He’s Still Not Married

The conversation took a humorous yet thought-provoking turn when host Kapil Sharma asked about his marriage plans. Salman, known for his witty comebacks, explained that he enjoys his space and peace. But deeper than that, he admitted that at this point in life, he fears the emotional and financial cost of a failed relationship. “If her mood changes and she takes half of what I’ve built… I won’t have the energy to rebuild it again,” he said, hinting at the real-life challenges of ageing and restarting from scratch.

This rare moment of vulnerability reminded fans that behind the powerful image of Bollywood’s “Bhaijaan” lies a man who’s quietly fighting battles most can’t see. Despite the pain, the pressure, and the spotlight, Salman continues to live by the philosophy that defines his life—the show must go on.