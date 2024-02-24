Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali not on good terms anymore?

Mumbai: Fans who were eagerly anticipating the reunion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film ‘Inshallah’ were left disappointed when the project was reportedly shelved in 2019 due to creative differences. Recent speculations suggested Shah Rukh Khan might replace Salman in the film, with King Khan expressing interest in the script. However, no official update followed.

Adding fuel to the speculation, now an old video is going viral on Reddit, showing Salman Khan expressing feeling “offended” by Bhansali for casting Shah Rukh Khan in his films after delivering two hits with Salman.

When the host asked Bhaijaan about ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a track record of offending people’s sensibilities’, Salman said, “I don’t know about other people but he has definitely offended me. I gave him two hit films and then he took Shah Rukh Khan in the next one.” Watch the video here:

This has raised questions about the relationship between the actor and the filmmaker.

Production designer Rubin Suchak also confirmed in February last year that the film faced a massive showdown between Salman and Bhansali, leading to its cancellation. Speaking to News 18, Rubin revealed, “Salman and Bhansali didn’t want to do the film together, resulting in Salman walking away from the sets.”

The question remains: Is all well between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the professional front?

Speaking about Bhaijaan’s other projects, he was last seen in ‘Tiger 3.’ He will be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘The Bull’ and ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan.’