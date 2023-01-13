Salman Khan says goodbye to Bigg Boss 16, check new host

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is zero without Salman Khan. Agree? Fans of the reality show have grown up watching Bollywood superstar’s unique hosting style and they just love his interactions with the contestants. His quick wit and humor have made him a favorite among the audience. However, latest reports suggest that Bhaijaan is stepping down as the host from next week.

Yes, you read that right! If the inside sources are to be believed, Salman Khan’s contract with Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end this week. The producers of the show have not yet announced who the new host will be, but rumors are circulating that Karan Johar will be taking over the role.

Over the course of 16 seasons, Salman Khan has become an integral part of the Bigg Boss legacy and his departure as the host is going to leave many fans disappointed. Let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers.