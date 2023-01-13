Salman Khan says goodbye to Bigg Boss 16, check new host

Salman Khan's hosting style, quick wit and humor have made him a favorite among the Bigg Boss 16 audience

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 14th January 2023 12:06 am IST
Salman Khan's journey ends in Bigg Boss 16, check new host
Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is zero without Salman Khan. Agree? Fans of the reality show have grown up watching Bollywood superstar’s unique hosting style and they just love his interactions with the contestants. His quick wit and humor have made him a favorite among the audience. However, latest reports suggest that Bhaijaan is stepping down as the host from next week.

Yes, you read that right! If the inside sources are to be believed, Salman Khan’s contract with Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end this week. The producers of the show have not yet announced who the new host will be, but rumors are circulating that Karan Johar will be taking over the role.

Over the course of 16 seasons, Salman Khan has become an integral part of the Bigg Boss legacy and his departure as the host is going to leave many fans disappointed. Let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button