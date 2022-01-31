Salman Khan says he won’t host Bigg Boss 16 if…

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010, the year the show aired it’s fourth season

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 31st January 2022 11:25 am IST
On birthday-eve, Salman Khan bitten by non-poisonous snake
Bollywood Star Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Will Salman Khan host “Bigg Boss 16”? When Deepika Padukone, who joined the “Bigg Boss 15” grand finale with the other lead players of the upcoming film “Gehraiyaan” asked this question to the superstar host on Sunday night, Salman said he would not repeat his association with the show if his fee is not increased.

“Price increase nahi hoga toh nahi karunga,” Salman Khan said emphatically. Only time will tell whether this declaration needs to be taken with a bucketful of salt.

Deepika also played a round of truth and dare with Salman. When asked the name of the celebrity whom she stalks, Deepika said it was none other than Salman Khan. She said she even knew who the actor was with at Panvel (his family’s farmhouse outside Mumbai).

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button