Salman Khan says ‘Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya’ as he drops midnight pics

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan shared a fresh set of intense workout pictures on his social media account along with a bold message.

Days after becoming the centre of online discussions and trolls over his recent public appearances, Salman Khan took to his social media account and posted two shirtless pictures from a gym.

The pictures show Salman flaunting his muscular physique after a workout, and flaunting his abs.

Captioning the post, Salman wrote, “Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya..”

The post seemingly comes amid widespread chatter on social media, where the actor had become the subject of many memes following his recent public outings.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan recently had attended an SRA event in Mumbai where he went on to spark chatter on social media over his unusual appearance and body frame.

Fans expressed concern over his health and a few even called him looking like legendary actor Dharmendra during his old aged days.

Salman, infact a few days ago, yet again made headlines by talking about the on going protests in Delhi followed by Mumbai.

In a post on his social media account, he urged protesting students to return home, writing, “The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes.”

Addressing activist Sonam Wangchuk who had been fasting for over 20 days in support of the protest, he added, “Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home.”

On the professional front, Salman will next feature in ‘Maatrubhoomi: May War Rest In Peace’, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.