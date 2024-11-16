Salman Khan slams Ashneer Grover on national TV, video viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is buzzing with excitement as fans eagerly watch the drama unfold in the house. Known for its unexpected twists and explosive confrontations, the show has become a favorite among viewers. Hosting the show is none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whose no-nonsense approach in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes adds to the excitement.

Salman’s interactions with housemates and special guests always keep audiences hooked.

This weekend, the spotlight is on Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe and a former Shark Tank India judge. In a recently released promo, Salman confronts Ashneer over his controversial comments about their past endorsement deal. Salman directly asks, “I heard you said you signed me and mentioned wrong figures. What’s with the double standards?”

#WeekendKaVaar Promo – Salman bash Digvijay and Avinash. Ashneer Grover ko kuch yaad dilaya bhai nepic.twitter.com/YOukqCDaTZ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 15, 2024

Ashneer, staying composed, replies, “Making you the brand ambassador was one of the smartest moves I made.” However, Salman pushes back, pointing out a change in Ashneer’s attitude. Ashneer tries to explain, saying, “Maybe it didn’t come across correctly in the podcast.”

The controversy comes from a story Ashneer shared in a podcast, where he talked about signing Salman Khan for an ad campaign. He revealed negotiating Salman’s fee from Rs. 7.5 crores to Rs. 4.5 crores and joked about the intense bargaining. He also mentioned how Salman’s manager refused to let them take a photo together, leading to some tension.

This Weekend Ka Vaar is packed with drama as Salman’s straightforward style meets Ashneer’s sharp wit. Whether you support Salman or Ashneer, this episode promises to be an entertaining clash. Don’t miss the action on Bigg Boss 18!