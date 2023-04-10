Salman Khan sports gold, diamonds watch worth Rs…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his stylish fashion sense and exquisite taste in luxury accessories. The actor was recently photographed wearing a Rolex Day-Date 36 turquoise dial watch with an 18K yellow gold case and bracelet at the Film Fare Awards press event. This stunning timepiece is more than just a watch; it is a work of art that exudes sophistication and class.

This Rolex Day-Date watch is a true symbol of luxury and elegance, handcrafted with the utmost precision and attention to detail. The dial is a mesmerizing turquoise color that enhances the 18K yellow gold case and diamonds Bezel Set with diamonds Movement perfectly. It’s a true statement piece that drew our attention and it’s price will blow away your mind! Scroll ahead to check.

The Rolex Day-Date 36 with a turquoise dial costs a staggering amount of $57,200, which is approximately Rs. 46.8L. This shows the watch’s exceptional craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and exquisite design.

Salman Khan’s selection of this high-end luxury watch complements his already impressive style and impeccable taste. It’s no surprise that he’s regarded as one of Bollywood’s most fashionable actors. With this Rolex Day-Date watch, he proves once more that he is a fashion trendsetter and a true fashion icon.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will he next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is set to hit the screens on Eid on April 21. Apart from this, he also has Tiger 3 in his kitty.