Salman Khan spotted in Audemars Piguet watch worth Rs...

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved ‘Bhaijaan’, Salman Khan, is not only known for his blockbuster films but also for his impeccable style. Recently, he was spotted at the airport, where his fashion sense was once again on full display. Well, all eyes were on his super expensive and lavish timepiece.

In the video that is going viral, Salman Khan was spotted wearing a luxurious Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon. This exquisite timepiece, known for its sophisticated design and advanced functionality, perfectly complemented Salman’s dapper look. The price of this stunning watch is a whopping Rs 1.73 crores.

However, amidst the glitz and glamour, recent events have prompted a heightened sense of security around the superstar. A gunfire incident at his residence raised concerns about his safety, leading to a tightening of security measures.

In the latest, Navi Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were planning to attack Salman Khan’s car in Panvel.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, Sikander, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, promises drama, emotions, and an engaging storyline.