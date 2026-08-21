Salman Khan steps in after body double suffers heart attack

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly taken on a larger share of the action sequences in his upcoming film with Nayanthara after his body double suffered a heart attack.

The health emergency is said to have temporarily left the stunt performer unable to continue filming. Instead of allowing the setback to disrupt the ongoing schedule, Salman reportedly stepped in to perform more of the demanding action scenes himself.

“Salman is completely hands-on right now. He doesn’t want the schedule to lose momentum,” a source close to the production was quoted as saying.

The makers are now said to be planning the remaining stunt sequences with extra caution while strengthening safety measures on the sets. Additional stunt support is also reportedly being arranged as the body double continues to recover.

Currently known by its working title SVC63, the film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. Recent reports suggest that the makers have locked Monster as its title, although an official announcement is still awaited.

The project marks Salman’s first collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally and also brings him together with Nayanthara on the big screen for the first time. The two stars are currently filming an extensive schedule in Mumbai featuring several large-scale action sequences.

The cast reportedly also includes Sagarika Ghatge, Muzammil Ibrahim and Rahul Dev. A Korean action team is said to be involved in designing the film’s high-octane set pieces.

The untitled action entertainer is expected to arrive in cinemas during Eid 2027. With Salman personally stepping up after the unexpected health scare on set, the superstar appears determined to ensure that the ambitious production stays firmly on track.