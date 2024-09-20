Salman Khan strolls through Dubai mall, fans thrilled to catch glimpse 

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently seen at a Dubai mall, and as usual, his fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Dressed in a blue shirt, black pants, and a hat, Salman casually strolled through the mall, but his heavy security detail kept eager fans at bay.

Fan Frenzy in Dubai

As soon as fans spotted Salman in the mall, a crowd quickly gathered, with many rushing toward him to catch a glimpse. Videos of the incident went viral, but no one was able to get close due to his bodyguards, who ensured the actor’s safety in the packed shopping plaza.

Latest: MegaStar Salman Khan was spotted today at Dubai Mall. #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/fhFP3dWKlM — Salman Khan Fans Club (@SalmanFans2712) September 19, 2024

Why the Tight Security?

Salman Khan’s security was on high alert due to a recent threat against his father, Salim Khan, in Mumbai. A man and a woman had threatened Salim during his morning walk, claiming they were linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Though they later said it was a prank, the police arrested them, and extra security was provided for Salman.

Salman Khan’s Exciting Movies Ahead

Amid all the off-screen drama, Salman Khan’s work continues to excite fans. His upcoming film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, is highly anticipated and set to release next Eid. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and marks Salman’s reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

In addition, fans are eagerly waiting for Tiger Vs Pathaan, where Salman’s character, Tiger, will face off against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. This reunion of the two megastars has already sparked huge excitement.