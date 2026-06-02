Salman Khan takes legal action against film inspired by 1998 Blackbuck Case

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran, a film inspired by the 1998 blackbuck case, alleging a “gross violation of personality rights”. The actor has sought a halt on the film’s release and promotional activities.

Legal Notice Raises Objections

According to reports, the notice was issued to Kala Hiran casting director Akshay Pandey. Salman Khan’s legal team has objected to the alleged use of events linked to the actor’s life, arguing that the project is “defamatory in nature” and infringes upon his personality rights.

The film is directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani, whose earlier project Udaipur Files was based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Kumar.

Concerns Over Pending Case

Salman Khan’s lawyer has reportedly stated that the blackbuck case is still pending consideration before the Rajasthan High Court. The notice argues that developing and releasing the proposed film could interfere with the administration of justice and affect the actor’s right to a fair trial.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the producers have alleged intimidation and pressure following the legal notice.

Amit Jani, producer of the movie Kala Hiran, has lashed out at Salman Khan for sending him a legal notice. Taking to Facebook, Amit wrote in Hindi, “The intent of these notices is to instill fear so that people yield to his influence. It’s his tendency to intimidate. I, however, do not easily succumb to intimidation. He may think I’m finished. Let him know I’m very much here.”

On X, the producer accused the actor of threatening him by sending a legal notice.

Debate Around Personality Rights

The dispute has once again brought attention to personality rights and the use of real-life events in cinema. While filmmakers often draw inspiration from public incidents, celebrities are increasingly seeking legal protection against the unauthorised use of their identity and personal history.

The matter is currently under legal consideration, and it remains to be seen how it will affect the future release of Kala Hiran.