Salman Khan talks about blackbuck case, rare video goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is facing new threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang due to the long-running Blackbuck poaching case. This case, from the late 1990s, has caused Salman legal trouble for years and remains a major issue for him today.

What Happened in the Blackbuck Case?

In 1998, Salman and co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Sonali Bendre were accused of hunting blackbucks while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Blackbucks are sacred to the Bishnoi community, and the case has been ongoing ever since. Salman was convicted in 2018, but he was released on bail. He has always claimed he did not shoot the blackbuck.

Viral Video of Salman’s Interview

Adding to the discussion, an old video of Salman denying the accusations has gone viral. In the clip, Salman says he wasn’t the one who shot the blackbuck and hints at not blaming others, saying, “There’s no point.” This has sparked more debate online.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been targeting Salman because of the blackbuck case, even making death threats. Recently, Salman’s friend Baba Siddiqui was killed, and the Bishnoi gang took responsibility. This has increased the security around Salman’s home and the sets of his projects, including Bigg Boss 18.

Despite the threats, Salman remains busy. He is hosting Bigg Boss 18 and will soon appear in A.R. Murugadoss’s next film, Sikandar. Even though the threats are serious, his fans continue to support him, hoping for his safety.