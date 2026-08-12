Salman Khan talks about his new film 7 Dogs, praises Arab cinema

Mumbai: Salman Khan said he really enjoyed working on “7 Dogs”, an international action spectacle featuring talent from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood and the Middle East, as the movie gave him a chance to be part of a collaboration spanning different cultures and film industries.

Salman features in the movie, which will release in Hindi and English across Indian cinemas on August 21, along with Sanjay Dutt as well as Egyptian superstars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz, and international actors Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito.

A big-scale action entertainer, “7 Dogs” is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaking duo behind “Bad Boys for Life” and “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”. It has been conceived and co-written by Turki Alalshikh.

“‘7 Dogs’ is a big-screen film in every sense. The scale, the action, the world they’ve created, it’s all very grand. Turki and the team have backed it on a huge scale, and Adil and Bilall have brought their experience of making international action films into it,” Salman said in a statement.

“What I also found exciting was seeing the ambition and energy of Arab cinema today, and how it is opening itself up to a global audience without losing its own identity. I really enjoyed being part of a project that brings together different cultures and film industries,” he added.

The 60-year-old actor said he believed the film would appeal to Indian audiences because of its theatrical scale and entertainment value.

“It’s fresh, it’s entertaining and it’s the kind of film you want to experience in a theatre. It has a truly international feel, and I’m happy to have been a part of it,” he said.

“7 Dogs” is produced by Sela Studios with the support of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Riyadh Season. The ensemble also features Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi and Max Huang.

The film’s action and stunt sequences have been developed with the involvement of 87Eleven, the action and stunt company associated with the “John Wick” franchise.

Veteran stunt designer Stephen Dunlevy, whose credits include “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “John Wick”, leads the film’s action and stunt design.

Besides “7 Dogs”, Salman is currently awaiting the release of Apoorva Lakhia’s “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace”, earlier titled “Battle of Galwan”, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

He recently started shooting Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled action film, which also stars Nayanthara and is scheduled for an Eid 2027 release.