Hyderabad: Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is currently focused on his upcoming war film Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, will show the bravery of the Indian Army.

It is set to release on April 17, 2026. After this, Salman has not officially announced his next film. However, there are reports suggesting he will collaborate with popular Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally.

Salman Khan to Work with Vamsi Paidipally

Sources say that Salman Khan is set to work with Vamsi Paidipally, the director known for successful Telugu films. Vamsi had previously tried to make a film with Aamir Khan, but that didn’t happen.

Now, it seems that Salman has agreed to work with him. The film’s shooting is expected to start in March 2026. The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Pushpa 2. No official announcement has been made yet, but fans are excited about the news.

Salman’s Talks with Raj & DK

Apart from Vamsi Paidipally, Salman Khan is also in talks with the director duo Raj & DK. They are known for their work on the popular series The Family Man. Salman is said to be considering an action-comedy film with them. Though talks are still in the early stages, this could bring a fresh new genre for Salman’s fans. However, the project is not confirmed yet.

Other Projects for Salman Khan

Salman Khan also has other films lined up, including Kick 2, Dabangg 4, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. While details about when these films will begin shooting are not clear, Salman’s future in cinema looks bright with many exciting projects ahead.