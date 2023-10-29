Salman Khan to Burak Ozcivit: Celebs attend Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Riyadh

Riyadh: A highly anticipated boxing fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Saturday night, October 28, was attended by numerous high-profile celebrities across the world.
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury won the “Battle of the Baddest” title in a thrilling 10-round fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.
The historic fight marked the start of the Riyadh Season, one of the world’s biggest annual entertainment events.
Recording artists Lil Baby and Becky G performed in the main arena before boxers entered.
The event boasted a star-studded audience, including Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez, Burak Ozcivit, Mike Tyson, Abdu Rozik, and Undertaker.
Amir Khan, Kanye West, Eminem, Conor Mc Gregor, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Manny Pacquiao were also present at the event.