Salman Khan to get arrested, SRK to save him, details inside

Mumbai: After Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the news of King Khan and Bhaijaan the screen together again in ‘Tiger 3’ has sent fans into a frenzy. The two Bollywood superstars have always been a fan favorite on-screen duo.

Fans are excited to see them together setting screens on fire and can’t wait to witness their chemistry in theatres again Amid this excitement, the latest update about Shah Rukh Khan’s part in Tiger 3 is going to leave you on the edges of your seats.

Salman Khan appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Twitter)

Reports suggest that Salman Khan, who plays the lead role of ‘Tiger in the movie, is set to get arrested in one of the scenes. However, there’s no need to worry for Salman’s fans as he won’t be in jail for long, thanks to the intervention of Shah Rukh Khan’s character ‘Pathaan’. Yes, you read that right!

This sequence will be shot over 7 days in Mumbai in April.

‘Tiger 3’ starring Katrina Kaif in the female lead is already one of the most anticipated upcoming movies of Bollywood, and this latest news has has certainly piqued the interest of fans. Fans can’t wait to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s magic once again. The film is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2023.