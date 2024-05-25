Salman Khan to kick off ‘Sikandar’ filming next month, action awaits

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved ‘Bhai’, Salman Khan, is gearing up for his next big project, ‘Sikandar’, set to roll cameras in June. The superstar is not just stepping into the shoes of a thrilling character but is also taking the reins of the action sequences into his own hands.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ marks a significant collaboration, reuniting Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo has previously delivered blockbusters like ‘Kick’, ‘Judwaa’, and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. The anticipation is high as Murugadoss returns to Hindi cinema after an eight-year hiatus since ‘Akira’ in 2016.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

The film’s shoot is scheduled to commence on June 20th, with Mumbai and Hyderabad being the primary locations before the team heads for an international schedule. Khan, known for his dedication, has already begun prepping for the role, tweaking his workout regimen to sculpt a physique fit for the action-packed venture.

In a recent interview, Khan expressed his enthusiasm for performing his own stunts. “I make movies like a fan,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to delivering what audiences love to see on the big screen. His approach to action is hands-on, and fans can expect to see him in the thick of the adrenaline-pumping sequences.

‘Sikandar’ promises to be a cinematic experience that blends high-octane action with the charisma of Salman Khan. As the team prepares for the shoot, the buzz around the film is palpable, and expectations are sky-high for another Salman Khan spectacle that will grace the screens on Eid 2025.