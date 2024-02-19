Salman Khan to launch upcoming Telugu movie trailer tomorrow

The Telugu trailer will be launched by the ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan and Hindi trailer will be launched digitally by the Bollywood’s 'bhaijaan' Salman Khan.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 19th February 2024 2:00 pm IST
10 Women Salman Khan dated: Faria Alam to Sangeeta Bijlani
Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Stars Salman Khan and Ram Charan will be launching the trailer of ‘Operation Valentine’ featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Telugu trailer will be launched by the ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan and Hindi trailer will be launched digitally by the Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan.

‘Operation Valentine’ is an Indian historical action thriller directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film marks his directorial debut. The patriotic-thriller reportedly has adrenaline rushing aerial action sequences.

MS Education Academy

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.

‘Operation Valentine’ is written by Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, it is scheduled to release on March 1 in Telugu and Hindi.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 19th February 2024 2:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button