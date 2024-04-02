Salman Khan turned bartender at THIS celebrity wedding

Mumbai: The magic of Bollywood isn’t confined to the silver screen; it spills over into real-life events, making them unforgettable. At Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s wedding back in 2006, the charismatic Salman Khan surprised everyone by taking on the role of bartender for a brief moment. This anecdote was shared on an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, showcasing how Bollywood stars can add an extra sparkle to special occasions with their charm.

The first episode of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix series, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, featured the Kapoor family. In a casual chat about their lives, movie business, and family relationships, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed some surprising things — including one about Salman Khan.

Salman Khan: From Posters to Bartender

Ranbir Kapoor jokingly revealed that his sister Riddhima was a huge fan of Salman Khan. He said her closet was covered with posters of the Bollywood star. Kapil Sharma took the chance to ask Riddhima about a persistent rumor: Did Salman Khan actually work as a bartender at her wedding reception?

Ranbir Kapoor said Ridhima was a big Salman Khan fan and used to have his posters put up in her cupboard 😄



And then Salman served drinks at her wedding causing a lot of frenzy amongst the guests who all wanted a drink offered by him🎯#RanbirKapoor 🐐#SalmanKhan #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/NPNzwxdWkr — Crown_Kapoor 🪓🐢 (@Crown_Kapoor) April 1, 2024

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the buzz, and Neetu Kapoor chimed in to narrate the story behind this unexpected twist.

Salman Khan, famous for being generous and friendly, became a bartender at Riddhima’s wedding. While he was pouring drinks for everyone, the party mood really kicked in! However, there was a hiccup—the drinks vanished faster than anticipated.

She approached her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor, and briefed him on the situation. Rishi went to check it out for himself – To his surprise, the liquor stock had depleted entirely. Why? Because the guests, thrilled by Salman’s presence, were discarding their half-full glasses to grab fresh ones from the superstar bartender!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s wedding became a talking point not only for its star-studded guest list but also for Salman’s impromptu bartending skills.