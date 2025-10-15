Salman Khan turns showstopper, walks the ramp in black sherwani

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned showstopper for ace designer Vikram Phadnis and walked the ramp while celebrating the designer’s 35 years in fashion.

Khan left the audiences in awe with his effortless style and commanding presence. Dressed in a perfectly tailored black sherwani with embroidery on it, he reflected both class and charisma. Salman oozed confidence as he owned the runway with his trademark swag, and the onlookers couldn’t stop hooting for Salman.

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu also shared Salman Khan’s ramp walk at the event on her social media account. The Khan of Bollywood, on the professional front, is currently busy filming for his highly anticipated next movie, “Battle of Galwan. The actor is also hands-on with hosting the 19th season of the reality television show Bigg Boss.

Recently, Salman Khan’s “professionalism” was majorly questioned by AG Murugadoss, the director of “Sikandar”, who blamed Khan for the failure of the movie, especially for always arriving late to sets. Addressing the issue, Salman, while hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, clarified that his delay timings on set would not be due to negligence but because of an injury he had suffered during the shoot of the movie itself.

The director said, “I used to come to set at 9 PM, which is true, but that was because my rib was broken.” He added, “People can say what they want, but I never compromise on my work. If something doesn’t click with the audience, that doesn’t mean anyone was unprofessional.”

The actor further revealed that Sikandar was initially a joint collaboration between Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, but both eventually distanced themselves when production issues crippled it. “I still believe in the story and stood by it till the end. I don’t regret doing Sikandar.”

It was an emotional film, and I am proud of it,” he added, “he said.”