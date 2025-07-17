Salman Khan urges all bikers to ride safe, ensure full safety gear

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a message for all racing aspirants of the country. The actor who attended the event for Indian Supercross Racing League on Wednesday, said that he wants all the riders to be safe.

He said during the event, “Be safe till the time you come here for the Indian Supercross Racing League. And, then, when you come here, we’ll make sure that you have all the safety gear. And we will take care of your safety”.

The actor also said that he loves riding his bikes, as he said, “I can’t do this often right now, but I still do ride at the farm. These guys have helped me make a track. So I ride on the track. I don’t do jumps now, because I have to go for the shoots as well. If I fall a little bit, I won’t be able to shoot for 3-4 months. Yeah, with the safety gear and all. I live in Bandra, and the highway that we have, the film studio that we go to, so there’s this group of guys, lots of them, they ride bikes there for a little bit of money. And I myself have carried some 3-4 kids to the hospital. I think that racing on the road is not only unsafe for you, but for other people as well”.

Elsewhere during the event, the actor walked down the memory lane, and shared a story when he rode on his father’s bike all the way to their farm. The actor thought his father was upset with him over something, and he went to the farm. At that time, the actor also had a high fever.

He said, “I rode there. Now while I was riding, I was not wearing a helmet. And my cap was upside down. And my cap flew. And I said, ‘This is not the way to ride at all’. And then I rode very slowly at 35, 40 kilometers an hour. And I reached the farm. I took a left turn and the bike skidded. And it went into the jungle. I tried to pick up the bike”.

“I couldn’t pick up the bike. Then my car came from behind. We all picked up the bike. Got the bike on the road again, and started riding again. Took a right turn and the bike skidded again”, he added.