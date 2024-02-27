Salman Khan wears watch worth Rs 23 crore, fans say, ‘Ambani level’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to make headlines with his extravagant lifestyle, and this time, it’s his watch collection that’s creating a buzz.

Recently, Bhaijaan was spotted wearing a Patek Philippe rainbow watch adorned with 130 diamonds. According to the popular Instagram page Indian Horology, the timepiece is estimated to be worth a staggering Rs 23 crore! The astonishing price has left netizens in awe sparking reactions across social media.

Fans are comparing Salman Khan’s “Ambani level wrist game” and applauding him as an “OG” with a unique style. One user humorously remarked, “Only Bhai things.” Another commented, “He’s an OG for a reason.”

Known for his love of luxury, Salman Khan’s latest addition to his watch collection showcases his expensive taste, joining the league of celebrities who appreciate fine timepieces.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan and The Bull. The actor was last seen in Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif in the female lead role.