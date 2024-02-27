Salman Khan wears watch worth Rs 23 crore, fans say, ‘Ambani level’

Known for his love of luxury, Salman Khan's latest addition to his watch collection showcases his expensive taste

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 5:44 pm IST
Salman Khan wears watch worth Rs 23 crore, fans say, 'Ambani level'
Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to make headlines with his extravagant lifestyle, and this time, it’s his watch collection that’s creating a buzz.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Recently, Bhaijaan was spotted wearing a Patek Philippe rainbow watch adorned with 130 diamonds. According to the popular Instagram page Indian Horology, the timepiece is estimated to be worth a staggering Rs 23 crore! The astonishing price has left netizens in awe sparking reactions across social media.

Fans are comparing Salman Khan’s “Ambani level wrist game” and applauding him as an “OG” with a unique style. One user humorously remarked, “Only Bhai things.” Another commented, “He’s an OG for a reason.”

MS Education Academy

Known for his love of luxury, Salman Khan’s latest addition to his watch collection showcases his expensive taste, joining the league of celebrities who appreciate fine timepieces.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan and The Bull. The actor was last seen in Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif in the female lead role.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 5:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button