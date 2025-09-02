Salman Khan’s barefoot Ganpati visit in Mumbai goes viral

Hyderabad: Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is loved by millions of fans. Along with films, he is known for celebrating almost every festival with his family and friends. His videos from Ganesh Chaturthi pooja at home and the visarjan already went viral this year. People admire how he takes part in traditions with so much respect and joy.

Salman’s Ganpati Pandal Visit

Once again, Salman Khan has won hearts. On Monday, September 1, he visited Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar’s Ganpati pandal in Bandra, Mumbai. He came barefoot, prayed with folded hands, received prasad, and had a tika applied on his forehead.

The actor was dressed in a simple checkered shirt and jeans. Surrounded by heavy security and bodyguards, he was seen rushing towards his car after the darshan. That video quickly became viral on social media. Minister Ashish Shelar also shared pictures with Salman and wrote in Marathi that the superstar came to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Family Celebrations and Work

Just a few days earlier, Salman joined Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan’s home. His parents Salma and Salim Khan, brothers, sisters, and close friends like Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were also part of the pooja and visarjan. Videos showed the family performing aarti and dancing to dhol beats.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. His next film is Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, where he plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. He is also hosting Bigg Boss 19, which airs on Colors and streams on JioHotstar.