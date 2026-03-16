Salman Khan’s ’Battle of Galwan’ to be called ‘Maatrubhumi’ now: May War Rest in Peace

Mumbai: As Salman Khan fans wait with bated breath for his much-anticipated film “Battle of Galwan”, the makers have decided to retitle the project.

On Monday, makers, Salman Khan Films, officially announced the new title of their drama, which will be called “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace” from now on.

The announcement was accompanied by a striking new poster, sharing the title change. It further revealed a message that carries deep relevance in today’s world – “May War Rest in Peace.”

The poster showed Salman peeking from behind a bloodied wooden log laced with a spiked chain.

While the film is inspired by the historic Galwan Valley events, the message behind the title goes beyond the battlefield. The announcement has already sparked conversation across social media, with many praising the powerful sentiment behind the title and the bold stance it represents, especially in the present political environment.

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the drama is a cinematic adaptation of the real life events of June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The drama will revolve around Colonel Santosh Babu (played by Salman Khan) and the 16 Bihar Regiment, who were tasked with enforcing a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

With Salman, the core cast of the project also includes Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady, along with Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia playing crucial roles.

Himesh Reshamiya has been roped in as the music composer for “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace”.

In the first look poster for the movie, Salman was seen with a mustache for his role as a soldier. He looked absolutely fierce in his rugged battle avatar with a bloodied face and intense determination in his eyes.