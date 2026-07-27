Mumbai: The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun. While the makers unveiled the show’s official logo last week, fresh reports now suggest that the milestone season is all set to premiere on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host.

According to the latest buzz, Bigg Boss 20 is expected to kick off on September 6, although the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the launch date. The latest update has already sparked excitement among fans eagerly waiting for the biggest season of the reality show.

Last week, the makers dropped the first look of the Bigg Boss 20 logo across social media. Featuring the franchise’s iconic eye in a vibrant, multicoloured design, the logo carried the words “Bigg Boss – Coming Soon”, hinting that the show’s return is just around the corner.

Sharing the logo on Instagram, the makers wrote, “2 decades later… still the most eye-conic one. #BiggBoss20, jald aa raha hai!”, celebrating the reality show’s landmark 20th season.

Earlier, JioStar had confirmed that Bigg Boss 20 would be a part of its biggest-ever festive season line-up. Hosted by Salman Khan, the Hindi edition will premiere alongside the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla versions, marking the first time all six editions of the franchise will launch simultaneously across the country.

Bigg Boss 20 tentative contestant list

While the official contestant lineup is still under wraps, several names have been doing the rounds on social media. The rumoured contestants include:

Ridhima Gupta

Ruru Thakur

Bhagirath Bhatt

Nia Sharma

Jannat Zubair

Mr Faisu

Karan Patel

Arjun Bijlani

Bhavya Singh

Arbaaz Patel

With the logo already unveiled and reports pointing to a September 6 premiere, fans can expect the makers to announce the official launch date and contestant list in the coming days. Until then, the excitement surrounding Salman Khan’s return and the show’s historic 20th season continues to build.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 20.