Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s son Tiger enters Bollywood

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Bhaijaan Salman Khan, who is known for launching new faces in the Hindi film industry, is all set to launch his bodyguard Shera’s son soon. Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera has been the bodyguard of Salman Khan for years. Shera’s son Abir aka Tiger is also the close aide of the superstar.

Image Source: Abir Instagram

According to the reports, Salman Khan has announced in 2109 to launch his bodyguard’s son Tiger into the Bollywood and for the same he has now requested Director Satish Kaushik.

Image Source: Abir Instagram

The shooting of the movie which will star Abir, who calls Salman his Godfather, is expected to start in January 2023.

Reportedly, the script has been finalised and the narration is also done. Female lead for the film is yet to finalise.

Image Source: Abir Instagram

Abir aka Tiger has previously worked as an Assistant Director in Salman’s Sultan. Abir is a fitness freak and keeps sharing videos of gymming on his Instagram handle. Have a look.

Salman Khan has launched Sneha Ullal, Bhoomika Chawla, Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Pranutan Bahl and brother-in-law Ayush Sharma in the past.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, cameo in Pathaan and Tiger 3.