Salman Khan’s BOMB fee to perform at wedding, private events

Mumbai: In India, weddings are a different craze. Many people love to splurge extravagant amounts in order to have Bollywood superstars grace their special occasions. Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan is one such celebrity whose craze and fanbase is just on another level, so is his demand for performing at weddings.

And, why not? His name is a brand itself. Given the massive stardom of Salman, it won’t be surprising if he asks for a big pay cheque to perform at a wedding or a private event.

Salman is a household name in India and an award-winning actor known for hit films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan and Kick, to name a few. He is one of the highest-paid and most successful Indian actors of all time. Now, having ruled over Bollywood for the longest time, we know that Salman Khan’s work for films, ads, and other things don’t come cheap at all.

Salman Khan fee to perform at weddings

Reportedly, Salman Khan charges Rs 2 crore to grace a wedding or any private event. In 2013, the Radhe actor charged Rs 3.5 crore for performing at a high-profile wedding in New Delhi. HUGE, isn’t it?

Bhaijaan’s fee to perform is award shows

Salman Khan earns crores and charges a bomb every time he comes on stage for an event or award show. Reportedly, he charges a whopping of Rs 5 crore for each stage performance.

He is also among the top paid actors of the country today. Reportedly, Salman Khan was the first Indian star to get a salary of Rs 100 crore plus on a feature film, way back in 2016 with Sultan. For 2017’s Tiger Zinda Hai he charged around 130 crores. It has also been reported that Salman charges Rs. 7-8 crore per brand endorsement.

What’s on Salman Khan work front?

In terms of work, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Bajrangi Bhaijan sequel Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (Bhaijaan) and YRF’s Spy Universe. He also cameos in Chiranjeevi’s God Father and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan.