Salman Khan’s casual bicycle ride charms fans in Mumbai

Mumbai: Fans adore Salman Khan’s down-to-earth personality, despite his swag and acting style. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was recently spotted cycling in Mumbai, displaying his humble side. Salman Khan can be seen riding a bicycle in a video that surfaced on social media, while a fan captures the moment from an auto-rickshaw. Let’s take a look at this casual yet endearing glimpse into the actor’s life.

Salman Khan’s Bicycle Ride

Fans were ecstatic when they saw the actor riding a bicycle in Mumbai. Salman Khan, who is known for his love of cycling, was also spotted on e-bikes while promoting his film Tube light in 2017. Salman Khan looked casual and relaxed in a black hoodie and matching shorts. He finished his look with a cap, which added a cool touch to his ensemble.

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s recent multi-starrer film in Bollywood Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan bombed at the box office. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2, where he entertains viewers with his charismatic presence. Tiger 3, the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe, will see Salman reprise his role as Tiger alongside Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya. The antagonist will be played by Emraan Hashmi, with a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Tiger 3 will be released this Diwali. In addition, Salman Khan is working on Tiger vs. Pathaan, though no official announcement has been made.